Pittsburgh Penguins gambles firmly in the win-now mode and gambles a lot on Jason Zucker

If you are unsuccessful at first, try again.

That seems to be the motto of Jim Rutherford, the general manager of Pittsburgh Penguins, regarding Jason Zucker’s pursuit. Rutherford has been watching the 28-year-old left wing for a while, and after a failed attempt to acquire Zucker last summer, the Penguins can finally say that they have their husband.

Late Monday Pittsburgh announced that it had exchanged for Zucker and had sent a large package to the Minnesota Wild in return. The Wild received Alex Galchenyuk, Alex Galchenyuk and a conditional first round of 2020 in the deal, which further strengthens the win-now attitude of the Penguins.

A team that is built around two 32-year-olds (Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang) and a 33-year-old (Evgeni Malkin) doesn’t exactly have the option to build slowly – especially since the penguins currently look like real contenders.

Zucker should help with that cause.

“Jason Zucker is a top six forward who we think fits well with our group,” Rutherford said in a statement. “He is a proven goal scorer and with three years on his current contract, he has the potential to influence us.”

Whether the latest Penguin slots on Crosby’s line or Malkin’s slots, Zucker’s presence will be an upgrade. The numbers of the fast winger with a mediocre Minnesota team are pretty decent – with 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists) in 45 games this season. According to Corsica Hockey, Zucker is the 41st best left wing in the NHL in 2019-20, which is a major upgrade from the other LWs of the Penguins.

Of course, getting a player like Zucker entails costs, and the Penguins paid a big one. Galchenyuk has a down year but is only 25 and can easily turn it into a new environment, while Addison is seen as a gifted defensive outlook. And then there is the first rounder in the coming version, which could change to another blue shredder.

Good deal through Minnesota, but Pittsburgh was gifted to Marino and Pettersson, who are not much older than Addison.

Given the different goals of the two clubs involved – with the rebuilding of the Wild and the penguins looking for a new run in the Stanley Cup – the Monday deal seems to be one of the few that works for both parties. But the Penguins, who would have taken over Zucker in the summer if Phil Kessel had not vetoed a move to Minnesota (to be eventually treated for Galchenyuk in Arizona), will soon find out whether their months of pursuit was worth it.