Piper Perabo has set up a terrible new TV feature: the covert affairs veteran has joined the solid of Penny’s Dreadful offshoot City of Angels of Showtime.

The follow-up sequence – first introduced in November – is played in Los Angeles in 1938, with Worry the Strolling Lifeless alum Daniel Zovatto in the lead role as a detective investigating a horrific murder. Perabo returns as Linda Craft, husband of Dr. Peter Craft (performed by Penny Dreadful’s Rory Kinnear), who “disillusioned with her husband and bored with her limited suburban life,” based on The Hollywood Reporter.

Perabo joins a star-studded solid: along with Zovatto and Kinnear, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels can even be characteristic of Sport of Thrones’ Natalie Dormer, Halt and Catch Fireplace’s Kerry Bishé and Nathan Lane. The production in the series is ready to start later this month.

Finest recognized for participation in CIA agent Annie Walker at the Covert Affairs of the USA Community – a task that earned her a Golden Globe nomination in 2010 – Perabo has also played current roles in the Idris Elba-led sitcom Flip Up Charlie, ABC’s short-lived drama of Netflix Infamous and NBCs continue.

Penny Terrible followers: is that casting information fun for you City of Angels? Put your ideas in a comment below.

