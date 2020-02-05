PINK LEAVES US WITHOUT WORDS RAPPING HIS HAIR

Advertisement

In his musical career of more than twenty years, Pink had gotten us used to a fairly common picture in her: very short hair at the edges and imagination with toupees, combs or dyes on the highest point of her head.

Today, the American soloist has left us speechless with one of her most radical look modifications. The artist has shaved her hair thoroughly. It’s not going to be a head shave, but it’s the first time we’ve seen her with such short hair.

After many years with the “Pixie Minim”, Pink decided to change her model a few months after her 40th birthday.

Advertisement

Shortly after celebrating her birthday, her daughter Willow stunned the world with a hairstyle that reminded her of her mother with a half-shaved head.

The {photo} on Instagram, with which he reveals the fate of his tufts in his palms, is said to achieve a million interactions. With the text content “let go” the interpreter has an ideal influence on the social community.

Just look at what is arguably the most striking feedback from her, along with her husband Carey Hart, who loves his spouse’s new look, or Selma Blairs, who says they are now twins. Although the actress did it for a medical device, it is unknown whether Pink has a solidary or medical trigger.