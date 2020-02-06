Pingris 'the right kind of leader' for young Gilas Pilipinas

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Marc Pingris’ best basketball years may be behind him at 38, but his experience makes him invaluable to Gilas Pilipinas.

National team program director Tab Baldwin said Pingris will serve as a role model for his teammates in the hybrid 24-man pool, which consists of several young people who are new to the international scene.

“[W] we have so many young players and one of the things young players need is leadership. We wanted the right kind of leader,” said Baldwin.

“It has to be a culture of belief, dedication and commitment. Ping is the best example I’ve ever given in my years at Gilas.”

When it comes to proudly putting on national colors and leaving everything on the hard court, Pingris comes to mind immediately.

Although Pingris was a below-average striker at 6-foot-5, he found ways to support the national team, particularly at the 2013 FIBA ​​Asia Championship, where he played a key role in the silver medal.

Pingris was also part of the 2014 FIBA ​​World Cup crew that almost overwhelmed the Croatia and Argentina basketball powerhouses and defeated Senegal.

“His involvement should bridge the former Gilas team that has been successful with this Gilas program and, in my opinion, strengthen the spirit, dedication and passion he has for the national team,” said Baldwin.

Learning from someone as dedicated as Pingris will benefit the younger players in the future, especially for the 2023 FIBA ​​World Cup, Baldwin said.

“[He is] someone who could inspire these younger players and tell them how important it is to play for your country, how seriously you have to take it, how professional you have to be.”

“[I] know, I absolutely know that we cannot be successful no matter how much talent we use in this place in 4 years if we don’t have a culture that embodies the people of the country. And who is better than ringing? ”

But don’t kid yourself: Pingris is not just a symbolic shot in the pool.

As the team loses Christian Standhardinger and Japeth Aguilar for the first window of the FIBA ​​Asia Cup 2021 qualification, it is possible that Pingris will compete again for Gilas Pilipinas.

“Ping is still very important as a player, and when you saw all the big boys on the sidelines being hurt, we’ll need every bigger body we can play,” said Baldwin. – Rappler.com