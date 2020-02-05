PIL claims remain with Shikara from Vidhu Vinod Chopra, production house replies: Bollywood News

Advertisement

A public interest lawsuit was filed before the Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court on Tuesday, demanding that the release of Vidhu Vinod Chopras Shikara, a film about the withdrawal of the Kashmiti Pandits from the valley, be postponed. The officials in charge of his production house on Twitter announced that they had learned about the PIL from media sources and that their legal counsel would take care of the matter.

“We have just learned from media sources that a petition against the release of #Shikara has been filed with Hon. J & K HC. We have no further information on this. Our lawyer #HarishSalve will take the necessary measures.” the tweet reads.

Advertisement

We have just learned from media sources that a petition has been filed in Hon. J & K HC against the release of #Shikara. We have no further information on this. Our lawyer #HarishSalve takes the necessary measures. @ Foxstarhindi #VidhuVinodChopra

– Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@VVCFilms), February 4, 2020

Petitioners Iftikhar Misgar, Majid Hyderi and Irfan Hafiz Lone are reported to have requested a film stay and asked the makers to cut out some scenes that allegedly depict the valley’s Muslims in a bad light.

Shikara, starring newcomers Aadil Khan and Sadia, will be released on February 7, 2020.

Read also: The makers of Shikara organize a special screening for Kashmiri Pandits in Mumbai

Other pages: Shikara Box Office Collection

Loading…