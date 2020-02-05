Piers Morgan calls Boris Johnson a 'coward' for rejecting invitations to join ITV | Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Piers Morgan makes Boris Johnson a coward for not appearing on Good Morning Britain. Photo: ITV.

The outspoken television presenter Piers Morgan continues to criticize Boris Johnson for rejecting interviews with his breakfast television program Good Morning Britain.

During the election campaign, ITV’s breakfast show went to great lengths to get Johnson on the program to make the Prime Minister appear.

At one point a reporter stepped through the prime minister while he was doing a round of milk in Yorkshire, a reason for a notorious scene in which he is filmed hiding in a refrigerator while his assistant swears live on television.

He has consistently claimed that he will appear on the show, but his most recent interview was with rival presenter Dan Walker at BBC Breakfast.

Morgan continues to frustrate the failure of the prime minister – and his cabinet ministers – to appear in the show.

He responded to a call for questions for his people’s PMQs to ask why he avoided the investigation and called him a “coward.”

It follows a decision by Downing Street to exclude journalists from a Brexit briefing, which led to a massive walk-out of journalists.

Johnson was during the election campaign hit because he was the only leader who was not interviewed by Andrew Neil.

