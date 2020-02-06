Advertisement

Claim: Japan deployed a medical team of 1,000 people to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

A user named Drexell Sanchez Zuñiga posted a graphic with a photo of a team of doctors wearing vests with the Japanese flag. He posted it last Saturday, February 1st, in the Facebook group Protect the President Duterte.

At the top of the photo was the text: “1,000 medical teams (sic) from Japan come to Wuhan to get help. Great, bravo Japan.”

Zuñiga then wrote his contribution: “Japan hindi takot sa nCoV virus nagpadala ng 1,000 medical team sa Wuhan China. Dilawan ubo sipon pa lang about acting in the mainstream media (sic).”

(Japan is not afraid of the 2019 nCoV and sent a 1,000-strong team of doctors to Wuhan, China. Meanwhile, opposition supporters are reacting to simple coughs and colds, as seen in the mainstream media.)

Rappler discovered the article about the social media monitoring tool CrowdTangle. At the time of writing, it has been shared on Facebook more than 2,800 times.

Evaluation: FALSE

The facts: The photo was taken in May 2008. The medical team came from Japan to help China after the devastating Sichuan earthquake.

The reverse image search shows a copy of the photo uploaded to the official website of China Central Television (CCTV), the main public television station in China. The photo was credited to the Xinhua News Agency, China’s state press agency.

Video surveillance with caption: “Members of the Japanese medical team will go to Narita Airport in Chiba Prefecture on May 20, 2008. A 22-member Japanese medical team flew to Chengdu, the capital of the quake-stricken southwest China’s Sichuan province, on Tuesday.”

More than 87,000 people were killed or missing after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake in the south-central region of China. This number includes 5,335 students. (READ: Zhu Jinqiang, China’s famous earthquake pig, reveals sensitivities)

To date, Japan has not yet announced that it will send a medical team to China to help fight the nCoV outbreak in 2019. On January 28, however, she announced that she would send relief supplies to China. – Pauline Macaraeg / Rappler.com

