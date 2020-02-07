Photo gallery: Share your snow photos from the storm from February 6th to 7th

Advertisement

Denver – Denver was hit overnight with a 4 to 8 inch snow pile. Another 1-3 inches are possible today. The snow runs out this afternoon / tonight.

The winter weather warnings for Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins apply late into the night.

The mountains were 1-2 feet overnight. An additional foot probably I-70 and North. The avalanche danger is “high”, 4 out of 5 on the danger scale.

Friday is one Precise day of the weather warning, Read the latest forecast for the Denver area.

We would be happy to see your snow pictures. You can upload them to our gallery by clicking the red “Send your photo” button below this story. We’ll show some of them on TV.

