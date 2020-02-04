Phosphorus, a key component of DNA, could have come to Earth from space

Advertisement

Astronomers have discovered that phosphorus, a vital chemical for DNA, may have hit Earth with new child stars. Let’s take a look at the analysis results.

Phosphorus is a key component in the formation of DNA, while it is hardly ever discovered in the universe. As a final result of their analysis of the subject, the scientists were unable to get clear details about how phosphorus is formed on Earth, but found that there are molecules that transport phosphorus across the newly formed stars. Researchers have found that the identical molecules are present in a comet orbiting Jupiter.

The component of phosphorus that forms DNA and nourishes life is exceptionally rare in the universe. According to an analysis published in the monthly scientific journal Royal Astronomical Society, phosphorus monoxide is formed when new stars are born. According to the invention, it is assumed that comets transport phosphorus monoxide to earth.

Phosphorus-bearing molecules are created when stars are born:

The phosphorus component that mixes the nucleotide chains that make up DNA is a rare component and is critical because of its use in cell partitions and energy stores. While analyzing the shape of the component, the astronomers turned to the celebrities and localized molecules that transport phosphorus over the new stars.

From August 2014 to September 2016, the researchers used information from the Rosetta spacecraft, which was in orbit with the 67P comet. The astronomers discovered traces of phosphorus in this information, but did not decide which molecule the component belonged to. Recent statements have found that comets may have provided various chemical elements that are mandatory for all time, similar to amino acids and even water.

We are eagerly awaiting further information from scientists who say that fosfor Comets can strengthen the hyperlink between phosphorus monoxide, comets and life on Earth because the 67P comet is likely to carry a large amount of natural matter to Earth. “