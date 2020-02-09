Advertisement

TV presenter Phillip Schofield said he suspected he was gay when he married 27 years ago, but suppressed his feeling because he was happy.

“I’m not saying I didn’t know. Whatever was there, I thought: OK, whatever that is, you’re staying back because I’m happy.

This Morning’s moderator added: “I was confused by what it was. I thought I might be bisexual. But over time I realized that I had to put up with it. And I realized that I had to be honest with myself. If you ask someone who is gay, they know that there is no confusion. “

Schofield said his “remarkable” wife Steph supported her. The couple met when Schofield was 25 and worked on the BBC Broom Cupboard while she was a production assistant.

“Steph is my closest confidant. It was incredible. I have no secrets from Steph, ”he said. “We were very honest and honest. She knew for a while. When you live with someone, you know these things, don’t you?

“We sat down and talked and then she left me to have space. I don’t know what it would have been like if I had someone else in my life.

“It was a process, we started to discuss and it was gradual. There’s no question that she’s a really remarkable person – the nicest, sweetest soul I’ve ever met. “

But the moderator said he knew he had caused her great pain. “That is what makes it so difficult. Knowing that you hurt the perfect person, ”he said. “But I still love Steph as much as when we first met. Probably more. “

Schofield did not say whether he was in a relationship with a man, only that he, his wife and two daughters Molly [26] and Ruby [24] “would always be family”.

He said: “It was a long time before I was here. I don’t hurry to get to another place. We will always be a family. That is the one, certain, constant, absolutely positive thing. And I don’t know where the wind blows us. “

On Saturday, his daughter Molly posted an Instagram picture of the family and wrote, “I always love you, so proud of you.”

Schofield said: “Our daughters have always been a credit to us. And I’m so proud of her. If you test them to this degree, you’ll be amazed. But they were great.

“Before we told them, they found that something was wrong. That I was very low. The whole family noticed that. “

He added: “I have cried a lot in the past few months. I hope that brings some relief now. But my main priority is to take care of the most important people in my life. “