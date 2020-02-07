Phillip Schofield announces that he is gay on Instagram

Advertisement

This morning presenter Phillip Schofield has announced that he is gay on Instagram.

The presenter – who has been married for nearly 27 years – made the revelation on Friday morning with an emotional function on his behalf.

Advertisement

The explanation is: “You never know what’s going on in someone’s apparently perfect life, what problems they’re struggling with or their well-being – and so you don’t know what has consumed me in recent years.

“With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have become aware of the fact that I am gay.

“This is something that has caused many heartbreaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for almost 27 years and we have two beautiful adult daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family has kept me so close together: they have tried to cheer me up, throttle me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion, yet I cannot sleep and there have been some very dark moments. “

The presenter also praises his “incredible” wife and adds, “I love her so much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met.”

Related: Scientists reveal secrets of scary movies and why we enjoy this top ten