Philippines terminates visiting forces agreement with USA

Published on February 11, 2020 at 12:43 pm

Updated February 11, 2020 at 1:04 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines – Secretary of State Teodoro Locsin Jr. signed the Philippines’ termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States on Tuesday, February 11.

DFA Under Secretary of State Brigido Dulay announced the announcement in a tweet on Tuesday, announcing that the announcement would be sent immediately to the US Embassy in Manila.

“By order of the President, Secretary of State Locsin today, through Executive Secretary Medialdea, signed the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement, which will be immediately handed over to the US Embassy in Manila,” Dulay tweeted.

Locsin took the step, although he and Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana previously urged a review of the VFA and not its final dismissal. (READ: Duterte is jeopardizing the security of the Philippines with threats to scrap VFA)

Locsin previously warned of the far-reaching consequences of the Philippines lifting the VFA. Previously, he had told a Senate panel that President Rodrigo Duterte had the privilege “that the maintenance of the agreement will be of greater benefit to the Philippines than any benefit if it is terminated.” (FULL TEXT: Locsin to assess impact of VFA termination)

On Monday evening, February 10th, Duterte started a new round of verbal tirades against the USA. While senior officials, including President Donald Trump, tried to save the VFA, he was keen to end it.

Duterte first expressed his plan to end the VFA after the United States canceled Senator Ronald dela Rosa’s visa. Dela Rosa is Dutertes first chief of the Philippine National Police, known as the architect behind the government’s bloody anti-drug campaign.

