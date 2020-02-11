Advertisement

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has asked his Secretary of State to inform the United States of the termination of a visiting force (VFA) agreement between its military, his spokesman said Tuesday.

Duterte, who openly rejected the two countries’ military alliance, made the decision after the United States revoked the visa of one of its close allies, Senator Ronald dela Rosa.

“It is time for us to rely on ourselves. We will strengthen our own defense and not rely on another country,” said Duterte spokesman Salvador Panelo in a regular briefing, quoting the president.

The VFA, signed in 1998, granted legal status to thousands of US troops that had been rotated in the country for military exercises and humanitarian aid.

The two countries also have a mutual defense treaty and an enhanced defense cooperation agreement (EDCA) that continue to exist.

