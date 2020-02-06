Philippines loosen ban on Kuwait

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – On Thursday February 6, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) approved the partial lifting of the ban on sending Filipino workers to Kuwait following the murder of a domestic worker.

DOLE imposed the ban on January 10 after an autopsy by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) revealed the dire circumstances of the death of Filipino worker Jeanelyn Villavende in December 2019.

The partial lifting of the ban means that newly hired and returned skilled workers, semi-skilled workers and skilled workers can be sent to Kuwait. However, new and returning domestic workers are still affected by the ban.

Minister of Labor Silvestre Bello III said the easing of the ban came after the Philippines and Kuwait signed an agreement on the proposed standard employment contract for SAWs working in the Gulf state.

According to a report by CNN Philippines, Bello had previously said that the model contract contained provisions that would allow Filipinos to keep their passports and cell phones, grant OFWs a day off with payment, and give them hours of work and sleep.

Bello told reporters on Thursday that the ban would not be lifted “shortly”.

Why is there a ban? The ban came after an NBI autopsy revealed that 26-year-old Villavende had been raped before her employers beat her to death in Kuwait. The autopsy also revealed that she had been physically abused before her death in December.

DOLE previously announced that Villavende had used the help of its recruitment agency. The recruitment agency may face termination of its license because it does not comply with Villavende’s request for help. The Kuwaiti authorities had also arrested Villavende’s employer.

The Philippine authorities condemned Villavende’s death and described him as a “clear violation” of the 2018 agreement signed by Kuwait and the Philippines.

The agreement, which ended at the end of a diplomatic crisis over the gruesome murder of Filipino worker Joanna Demafelis, was designed to safeguard the rights and well-being of Filipino workers in the Gulf state.

Bello said the DOLE continues to monitor Villavende’s case.

“Our labor attaché has published a report that employers (Villavende) have been charged with murder. They are currently detained in central prison (Kuwait),” he said. – Rappler.com