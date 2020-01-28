Philippine volcano alarm removed, back home thousands of times

Advertisement

By: AP | Manila

Published: January 26, 2020 6:47:29 PM

Residents who refuse to evacuate stand in line for relief supplies after the Taal Volcano eruption, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines on January 20, 2020. (Reuters)

Philippine authorities lowered the alarm level at Taal Volcano on Sunday, two weeks after the ash, steam and rocks began to spit, a move that allows many of the more than 376,000 displaced villagers to return home.

A popular tourist destination just south of Manila due to its picturesque location in the middle of a lake. Taal broke out on January 12.

It did not cause any known deaths but this year caused an early crisis for one of the most disaster prone countries in the world.

“The condition of the language volcano in the two weeks … has generally declined in less frequent volcanic earthquakes, delayed soil deformation … and weak steam and gas emissions in the main crater,” said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The roof of a basketball court was demolished with ash after the eruption of Taal Volcano in Laurel, Batangas, Philippines, January 20, 2020. (Reuters)

The government body has lowered the warning level from 4 to 3, which means that there is a “reduced tendency to a dangerous outburst”.

The highest level 5 warning indicates a large and much more dangerous eruption.

The office also reduced half of the danger zone where residents need to be evacuated, from the 14 kilometer radius around the volcano. Language broke out 43 years ago.

In this Sunday, January 12, 2020, Taal Volcano spits ashes when it erupts, in Tagaytay, Cavite, outside of Manila, Philippines. (AP)

“We have to pay attention to Language because of the danger it can still pose, so preparedness must increase at the lower level. People need to brace themselves for rapid evacuation, “said Renato Solidum, the head of the institute, during a television press conference.

Mayor Daniel Reyes of Agoncillo, a town on the western shore of Lake Taal with a view of the island where the volcano is, said he was relieved but worried.

Agoncillo residents and nearby Laurel were still unable to return home due to the proximity of the towns to the volcano.

Thousands of villagers who used to live and work on Volcano Island will not be allowed to return permanently, Batangas Gov said. Hermilando Mandanas.

In this Wednesday, January 15, 2020, photo, a statue of the Philippine national hero Jose Rizal is covered with volcanic ash in Talisay, Batangas Province, in southern Philippines. (AP)

Mandanas warned returning villagers to assess the safety of their villages and homes, many of which remained covered by volcanic ash or damaged by the eruption and earthquakes.

“It’s somehow a relief, but we’re still completely stuck,” Reyes told The Associated Press, and he adds that all 44,000 villagers in his city remain in evacuation centers.

Images showed thousands of elated villagers shouting “thank you” as they drove back in large numbers to their dusty villages and towns aboard motorcycles, motorcycle taxis and some cars.

More than 376,000 people fled to safety from ash-covered villages and towns in the badly hit Batangas province. Nearly half of them sought accommodation in around 500 state-run emergency centers, mostly school and government buildings.

The eruption had closed the main international airport of Manila for one night due to volcanic ash, causing hundreds of flights to be canceled.

A thriving tourism industry in Batangas and in the elevated Tagaytay city, where hundreds of hotels, locations, spas and parks have benefited from the view of one of the smallest volcanoes in the world, has stood still for days.

Holiday towns around Taal Lake looked like ash-covered ghost towns. The police have established barricades and checkpoints to prevent residents from sneaking back to the danger zone to check their homes, rescue pets or retrieve food, documents and possessions, gripping arguments.

The 1,020 feet (311 meters) Language is the second most restive of about two dozen active Philippine volcanoes and is dangerously close to densely populated areas.

On the small island where the volcano is located, more than 5,000 villagers, many of them working as tourist guides, fled when the ground shook and the volcano whipped up a plume of dark gray ash and steam in the air.

Hundreds of horses, cows and other animals were left behind.

The Philippine archipelago is located in the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a seismically vulnerable area around the ocean basin, where most of the world’s earthquakes and volcanic eruptions take place.

