Philippine Navy peppermint first female commodore

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in history, the Philippine navy promoted a woman in the rank of commodore – equivalent to the rank of one star of brigadier general in the army, air force, and marines.

Former Marine Captain – now Commodore – Luzviminda Camacho was one of 3 military officers promoted during a ceremony led by Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) General Chief of Staff General Felimon Santos Jr. on Tuesday, January 28 at the Aguinaldo camp in Quezon City.

Santos himself had just received his 4th star as General – the highest military rank – on Monday, January 27.

Camacho is also the first female chief of the AFP Office of Legislative Affairs, the first woman to command naval ships, and the first female commander of UN peacekeepers from the Philippines, who was sent to Haiti from June 2013 to January 2015.

Camacho’s promotion to commodore is a rare achievement in the largely male-dominated AFP, especially for an officer who has not graduated from the Philippine Military Academy (PMA).

The other officers promoted on Tuesday were Major General Roberto Ancan, who received his third star as Lieutenant General, and Brig. Gen. Ernesto Torres Jr. who attracted his second star as Major General.

Ancan, of the PMA Hinirang class of 1987, is the commander of the AFP Central Command that is in charge of the Visayas. He previously led the 1st Infantry Division of the Philippine army based in Zamboanga del Sur.

Torres, from PMA Makatao Class from 1989, is the commander of the AFP Civil Relations Service. He was the commander of the Joint Task Force Haribon and deputy commander of the AFP Eastern Mindanao Command. – Rappler.com

