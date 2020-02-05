Advertisement

The largest watchmaker working today is not in a laboratory that compiles Rolexes or Pateks. He is a 71-year-old artisan named Philippe Dufour, who works in a converted school building in the Swiss countryside and meticulously makes a miniscule number of timepieces.

Dufour appears to be so few watches that it is more likely that you will be struck by lightning than you will encounter one personally. In a good year, he produces a little more than a dozen. However, its influence is much greater than its output, because each watch with its name represents a unique technical and aesthetic performance.

Take the Philippe Dufour Simplicity. Using traditional Swiss timepiece techniques, Dufour has used the unfathomable concept of time in one of the most beautiful objects I have ever seen. With a creamy white lacquer dial, blued Breguet hands and an elegant sub-seconds submerged dial, the Simplicity approaches sacred geometry, so perfectly proportioned that it bewilderes the mind. It is only 34 mm and it has the presence of Big Ben.

Dufour became a watchmaker in 1967, launched his brand in 1978 and introduced his masterpiece in 2000. In the following years he made only 205 Simplicity watches in a range of precious metals. Each copy was ordered through direct commission, which means that before he made it he knew exactly on whose wrist it would end. (About 120 were sold in Japan, where Dufour has developed a cult following.) He stopped the simplicity in 2012 and, apart from a handful especially for large customers, has not earned any more.

If you were lucky enough to get your name on Dufour’s list early, you could have scored simplicity for around $ 34,000. In 2016, a similar simplicity to this – borrowed with thanks to The Keystone – was sold at auction for just over $ 225,000.

“Simplicity” is actually a funny name for this watch, given that Dufour has managed to squeeze an insanely complicated movement into such a small case. When it comes to designing movements, Dufour is downright genius – he was the first watchmaker to place a grande sonnerie (every 15 minutes) in a wrist watch. And when it comes to finishing and detailing the movement of the Simplicity, viewed through the crystal casing, the big brands all play.

One of the most interesting parts of simplicity is that small “Metalem” stamp on the dial. Dufour spends its watch face on a Swiss store called Metalem, which supplies all major watch brands. While others keep the supplier secret, Dufour shows the name of Metalem to everyone in a great gesture of humility and ransom.

Like any real artist, Dufour has disciples and devotees. Many of them – including Rexhep Rexhepi, a 32-year-old Swiss watchmaker who also produces neoclassical watches for only time in extremely small quantities – establish themselves as the future of horology. But there is reason to think that Dufour still has to leave its deepest mark. Reportedly, he has been working on a new design, perfecting the expression of time.

A version of this story originally appeared in February 2020 with the title “Universal Perfection”.