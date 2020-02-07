Advertisement

The electro-pop duo Phantogram have released three songs over the past year – “Into Happiness”, “Mister Impossible” and “In A Spiral” – and today they announce that in a month they will release a new album called the Ceremony ,

“Ceremony is what Phantogram means to us,” said Sarah Barthel in a press release. “Everyone has their own ceremony and they don’t have to refer to others, but Phantogram is our ceremony: our process, our ritual. Playing shows is our ceremony for everyone. And for us.”

They released a new single today, “Pedestal”, a bombastic and great sounding song about the drastic things we do when we’re in love. “You can make a hospital beautiful / I’m not afraid of the scars, they are not ugly,” Barthel sings in the first lines. “I can heal anything if you’re lucky / Open up baby, you have to trust me.”

Listen to it below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQvThWg9yDs [/ embed]

TRACK LIST:

01 “Dear God”

02 “In a spiral”

03 “Happiness”

04 “base”

05 “love me now”

06 “Let me down”

07 “News Today”

08 “Mister Impossible”

09 “glow”

10 “Gaunt Kids”

11 “ceremony”

The ceremony takes place 3/6 through Republic. Pre-order here.