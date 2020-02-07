The electro-pop duo Phantogram have released three songs over the past year – “Into Happiness”, “Mister Impossible” and “In A Spiral” – and today they announce that in a month they will release a new album called the Ceremony ,
“Ceremony is what Phantogram means to us,” said Sarah Barthel in a press release. “Everyone has their own ceremony and they don’t have to refer to others, but Phantogram is our ceremony: our process, our ritual. Playing shows is our ceremony for everyone. And for us.”
They released a new single today, “Pedestal”, a bombastic and great sounding song about the drastic things we do when we’re in love. “You can make a hospital beautiful / I’m not afraid of the scars, they are not ugly,” Barthel sings in the first lines. “I can heal anything if you’re lucky / Open up baby, you have to trust me.”
TRACK LIST:
01 “Dear God”
02 “In a spiral”
03 “Happiness”
04 “base”
05 “love me now”
06 “Let me down”
07 “News Today”
08 “Mister Impossible”
09 “glow”
10 “Gaunt Kids”
11 “ceremony”
The ceremony takes place 3/6 through Republic. Pre-order here.