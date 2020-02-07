Advertisement

Phantogram have announced their new album. The ceremony titled will be released on March 6 through Republic Records. Listen to the lead single “Pedestal” below.

The ceremony follows Phantogram’s 2016 LP Three and marks the group’s fourth album overall. The duo of Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter, which was entirely written and produced in Los Angeles, shared the creative process between a week at Rancho de la Luna Studio and Barthel’s new home studio, Harmonie West.

Advertisement

Largely influenced by the death of Barthel’s sister, the album marks “a rebirth and embodies a dark but hopeful chapter for the band”, says a press release. “Ceremony is what Phantogram means to us. Everyone has their own ceremony and they don’t have to relate to others, ”explains Barthel,“ but Phantogram is our ceremony: our process, our ritual. Playing shows is our ceremony for everyone. And for us. “

The new single “Pedestal” uses deep, heavy beats with pop-accurate synthesizers and moves like a fluid machine. Above it, Barthel’s voice wraps through the verses and collapses into an airy soprano who shines through the chorus as she sings: “Because I was in love with you / is that what you should do? “

The 11-track ceremony also includes the previously released singles “Mister Impossible”, “Into Happiness” and “In a Spiral”, which were released in 2019.

<noscript><iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/6Ij84EZdWjPvK56BBobn72" width="100%" height="80" frameborder="0"></noscript>To make the transition easier, you have to

Ceremony artwork:

Ceremony tracklist:

01. Dear God

02. In a spiral

03. In luck

04. base

05. love me now

06. Let me down

07. News today

08. Mr. Impossible

09. Glowing

10. Gaunt kids

11th ceremony