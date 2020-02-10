PH avoids Elite Indonesia, India in Badminton Asia Team Championships

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Host Philippines was lucky with the new groupings of the 2020 Badminton Asia Manila Team Championships, which will be held at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum from February 11th to 16th.

The men’s team of Joper Escueta, Ariel Magnaye, Alvin Morada, Solomon Padiz Jr., Paul John Pantig, Ros Pedrosa, Arthur Salvado and Lanz Zafra will compete in Group C against Chinese-Taipei and Singapore after originally playing with Indonesia and the fifth India was occupied.

After China, Hong Kong and the Indian women’s team resigned from the tournament, the groups were realigned.

However, the head coach of the Filipino men, Ronald Magnaye, warned that his wards still need to stay on the go despite developments.

“Even though the grouping is a bit easier compared to our original group, we still have a mountain to climb, especially since Chinese Taipei, with Chou Tien Chen, is one of the world’s best players,” said Magnaye.

Group B will consist of India, Malaysia and Kazakhstan.

With the two best teams in each group automatically moving into the round of 16, Indonesia and Korea from Group A and Japan and Thailand from Group D only play for the places.

Among the women, the Filipino team from Nicole Albo, Sarah Barredo, Mika De Guzman, Geva De Vera, Ysay Leonardo, Chanelle Lunod, Bianca Carlos and Thea Pomar remained in group Y with regional rivals Thailand and Indonesia.

Malaysia and Japan in Group W, Korea and Kazakhstan in Group X and Chinese Taipei and Singapore in Group Z are also about to start the next round of qualifications for the Thomas and Uber Cup 2020 in May.

On the opening day, the Filipino women’s team will face Thailand at 10 a.m. in court 1, while the Filipino men’s team will face Chinese Taipei in front of court 1 at 4 p.m.

Badminton Asia and the Philippine Badminton Association (PBA) announced that they have taken steps to ensure the security of the players participating in the tournament in the face of the new Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) crisis.

“We can assure the players and the Filipinos that their safety is of paramount importance to ensure the smooth running of this event,” said PBA general secretary Christopher Quimpo. – Rappler.com