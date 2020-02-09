Peyton Royce Topless Instagram Photo gets a lot of attention

Advertisement

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay haven’t been on WWE TV for a while. It can be assumed that they are waiting for repackaging. In the meantime, Royce is great.

Peyton recently uploaded an image to her Instagram that got a lot of attention. It’s topless and covered, but it definitely blows up the IWC.

Many WWE superstars and their staff answered and supported Royce. It is certainly a striking photo.

Commenting on this photo, Billie Kay said, “I was there for this picture … then and now speechless. MY GIRL”

If you were wondering what Peyton Royce’s husband Shawn Spears thinks about this photo, he replied: “Yowza [emoji with hearts as eyes] Oh and … [drooling emoji.”

I love pro wrestling and hate BS. These two things drive me.