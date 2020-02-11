Advertisement

Oil marketers cut gasoline and diesel prices today as fuel prices continued to fall as global crude oil prices plummeted and the rupee firmed. Petrol prices in the top metros were reduced by 16 to 17 Pa per liter, while the diesel price fell by 20 to 22 Pa. In Delhi the price of petrol was GBP 71.94 per liter – the lowest price in about 5 months – and in Calcutta GBP 74.58 per liter. Retail sales in Mumbai and Chennai were £ 77.6 per liter and £ 74.73 per liter, respectively.

For diesel, fuel today cost £ 64.87 per liter in Delhi – the lowest level in seven months – and £ 67.19 per liter in Kolkata. In Mumbai and Chennai, retail fuel was £ 67.98 per liter and £ 68.5 per liter, respectively.

Retail prices for gasoline and diesel in India depend on international crude oil prices and the exchange rate between the rupee and the US dollar. India imports around three quarters of its crude oil needs.

Petrol and diesel prices are checked daily by the oil marketing companies.

Global crude oil prices have dropped to over a year low due to weaker Chinese demand due to the Corona virus outbreak and concerns about global oversupply. Oil has fallen more than 25% since its January high, and is below $ 54 a barrel.

China’s crude oil and natural gas imports have plummeted as most Chinese refineries have severely restricted their operations.

Russia, which also weighed on the oil price, said it needed more time to decide on a recommendation from a technical committee that advised the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to increase production by another 600,000 barrels a day (bpd ) to lower. , (With agency input)

