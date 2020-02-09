Advertisement

Great relief for consumers, as petrol and diesel prices are getting cheaper again today. State fuel retailers today lowered gasoline and diesel prices nationwide by 20 to 23 liters each. Both gasoline and diesel prices are now at a three-month low.

One liter of gasoline now costs £ 72.23 in Delhi. In Mumbai you have to pay £ 77.89 for a liter of gasoline. Those in Chennai can get gasoline for £ 75.04 per liter. In Kolkata, petrol will be available for £ 74.92 for one liter.

One liter of diesel is available in Delhi after today’s cut for £ 65.23. A liter of diesel costs £ 68.36 in Mumbai. If you want to buy diesel in Chennai you have to pay £ 68.89 for a little. Those who are in Kolkata can buy diesel for £ 67.59 per liter.

Petrol and diesel prices fell by almost GBP 1 in February. As India exports a large part of its raw products, retail prices for petrol and diesel depend on international crude oil prices. Another factor that also affects daily fuel prices is the exchange rate between the rupee and the US dollar.

Oil fell globally for the fifth consecutive week when the deadly corona virus killed over 800 people in China. Reference Crude Brent lost nearly $ 10 a barrel last week.

Petrol and diesel prices are checked daily by the oil marketing companies. However, gasoline and diesel prices will be set for a round in April when the new BS-VI emission standards come into force.

