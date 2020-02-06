Petition submitted to Home Office calling on the government to reunite child refugees with families Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Children from Oaklands Secondary School in Bethnal Green and Families Join Together Campaigners in Westminster, London, hold multicolored letters with “Families belong together” before submitting a petition to the Home Office, calling on the government to change the UK refugee family reunification laws. Photo: Philip Toscano / PA Wire.

A group of demonstrators from East London – including refugees and human rights activists – went to the Home Office to hand over a 75,000-strong petition demanding that refugees be reunited with their families in the UK.

Andy Hewlett and Nina from the Refugee Council, outside the Home Office, London, before filing a petition. Photo: Philip Toscano / PA Wire.

The law currently allows adult refugees in the UK to sponsor their families to join them here, but children do not have that right.

A group of students from the Oaklands School in East London, some refugees and human rights activists walked to the Home Office on Wednesday to submit a 75,000 strong petition demanding refugees in the UK to be with their families.

Amnesty International said the petition is asking the government to give child refugees in the UK the right to sponsor their immediate family, an extension to who qualifies as a family, so that young people who have turned 18 and older parents can join their family members and legal support for family reunification of refugees.

The march organized by Families Together Coalition, of which Amnesty is a member, came after the government refused to accept an amendment to the Brexit law that would guarantee refugee children to join family members in the UK.

Children from Oaklands Secondary School in Bethnal Green and Families belong together Campaigners with multicolored letters with ‘Families belong together’ walk from Westminster to the home office. Photo: Philip Toscano / PA Wire.

Amnesty International UK campaign manager, Tom Davies, said that “cruel and restrictive rules” should be removed and that child refugees should be made a “priority”.

He said: “Here in the UK there are many vulnerable children who need to be with their families and divorced from them is not a good thing and the government does that deliberately.”

SNP MP Angus MacNeil, who marched with the students, said, “The pressure is on the government to make this change.”

He told the PA news agency: “In almost all countries in Europe, children have the same rights to family reunification as adults.

“Bizarre in the UK does not do that and it opposes it, the Tory government opposes giving children the same rights and having their families with them.

“It’s not really a big question,” he added.

SNP MP Angus MacNeil in Westminster with a ‘Families Belong Together’ banner. Photo: Philip Toscano / PA Wire.

He added, “Unfortunately, the government will not take action unless they are put under pressure.”

MacNeil claimed former Lower House leader, Andrea Leadsom and whip Rebecca Harris were “no help” during the account of his private members on this issue, but he hopes “a change of heart and that the right thing will be done in the end.”

