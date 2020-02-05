Pete Davidson saw him leave Kaia Gerber's home

Advertisement

The new single Pete Davidson was noticed on Wednesday when he left Supermodel Kaia Gerber’s apartment building.

An insider confirmed that 25-year-old Davidson was there to see the 18-year-old tanner.

In “Paparazzi” footage, the star “Saturday Night Time Reside” was photographed with informal clothing and AirPods as he walked through the Soho neighborhood, where Tanner lives.

Davidson’s and Gerber’s representatives did not respond to the request for comment.

In June, Davidson made his runway debut for Alexander Wang and Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, who were modeled in the current style. Our insider informed us that the present is the place that Gerber and Davidson almost certainly got to know.

Just last week, Website Six confirmed that Davison had no relationship with Margaret Qualley. The couple’s short-lived romance lasted only two months.

Davidson previously dated Kate Beckinsale and was engaged to Ariana Grande.

Pete DavidsonRobert O’Neil / SplashNews.com