Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber are enjoying lunch amid dating rumors

Pete Davidson and supermodel Kaia Gerber, the “SNL” star, had a lot of fun together during a one-on-one lunch in New York this week.

In a photo taken by a table colleague at Sadelle’s restaurant in Soho, Davidson [25] can be seen smiling at Gerber [18] when she shows up on her cell phone. The couple was sitting in a comfortable sales room.

On Wednesday, the sixth website fully revealed that Davidson was romping around in Gerber’s Soho house that day.

The couple’s outings sparked romantic rumors, but an insider told us that Davidson and Gerber are “just friends”.

Our offer certainly mentioned the celebrities who met last June after each walking on Alexander Wang’s runway in New York.

Davidson is a contemporary of a short-lived but public separation. Last week we confirmed that he and actress Margaret Qualley had broken up after only two months.

The comic previously dated Kate Beckinsale and was engaged to Ariana Grande.

Representatives of Davidson and Gerber did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

