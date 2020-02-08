Pete Buttigieg, the uncanny candidate

Advertisement

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg at his rally at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, February 3, 2020.

He may not be a robot, but there is something scary about this candidate.

It has to be said: There is something surprising about Pete Buttigieg’s presidential election. His last choice was for the mayor of a very small town. No offense to South Bend, Ind., But being the 308th largest city in the country is nothing to brag about. Until the Iowa Caucus Buttigieg never won the support of more than 9,000 people in an election. Pete Buttigieg did this by outlasting former governors and a California senator, raising and debating more money, and heaping billionaire entrepreneurs. He beat a national leader and essentially tied the runner-up to the 2016 Democratic nomination. In less than a year, from a stranger to a serious presidential candidate, that’s real Mr. Smith stuff, a tribute to the everyday nature of democracy.

To repeat myself, this is amazing, amazing stuff.

But it’s really scary too.

Right?

A few nights ago, the Iowa meltdown was dawning on us. Officially, the Iowa Democrats told us they had verified exactly zero percent of the vote.

And while we were thinking about this fact, this man, “Mayor Pete” appeared on the cable news to dispel the complete confusion and uncertainty and to declare himself the winner based on his own table. Think about it for a minute.

This is a man out of nowhere who seems to have spent a lot of time managing his own Wikipedia page in recent years. Its popularity is largely attributed to the work of one media genius, Lis Smith. And when he declared himself the winner, a flood of reports was submitted that there were questionable financial connections between the developer of the Iowa vote counting app and the Pete Buttigieg campaign.

Doesn’t this pattern of facts make your skin crawl? Just a little? But it wasn’t just that a man no one had heard of a few months ago was now a self-authenticating leader of the democratic field. So he became that leader. “Tonight, an improbable hope became an undeniable reality,” he said.

What could he mean? In fact, with zero tabulated results, the improbable hope was pretty much negated. Now, with 100 percent of the results, Bernie Sanders seems to have won the most votes, but somehow Pete Buttigieg won more delegates thanks to the Iowa Caucus Terms of Service, which seems to be hundreds of pages long. and happened to work almost exclusively in Pete Buttigieg’s taste.

The stage design was funny. If the demographic poll we’ve all read is correct, the line of seven or eight Afro-American supporters behind him during my Iowa victory speech, according to my account, represents 180 percent of his Afro-American support across the country. In fact, those in this line seemed to be the most African-Americans in the room, which made you wonder how they were so directly placed in the lines of sight of the television cameras. I bet that was a very delicate task for the person in charge.

The surreal and eerie quality of the speech was reinforced by the fact that he declared himself the winner of the prose, which was fundamentally empty. “We were convinced that despite exhaustion, cynicism and division, a growing majority of Americans are in need of action and ready for new answers.”

What action? What answers? What’s this? The entire timbre and cadence of his speech seemed to be modeled on Barack Obama’s rhetoric. But it lacked all the comforting details that seemed to prove that Obama was a real human being who lived in a body in the same space-time continuum that I lived in.

Buttigieg’s speech, however, resembled a kind of insane speech in which none of the gaps had been filled. Obama not only promised “measures”, but also to reduce rising sea levels. How did Pete Buttigieg manage to defeat Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar and a dozen other people with more charm (like Andrew Yang) with this pablo?

I can’t say for sure that Pete Buttigieg is a robot or a massive psychotic projection phenomenon. I can’t prove that. I can only say that when he came on stage in Iowa, I felt like we were going through a coup.

Bernie Bros started calling him “Mayor Cheat” – which is funny. But I think of him as “creepy Pete” now. Nobody can tell me with narrative satisfaction how he ended up on TV in the position he is in. It is wonderful. It’s incredible. So incredible that I just want to talk to all my readers and all their friends: why do we see this as our reality?