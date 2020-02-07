Advertisement

Pete Buttigieg enters the crucial weekend before the New Hampshire area code as the most unlikely threat to his more experienced rivals.

Buttigieg (38) and Bernie Sanders (78) remained unchallenged on Friday morning in the results of the catastrophic events in Iowa. A formal winner was still not announced during the vote on Monday, which does not work after a new data entry into a debacle.

Donald Trump left Washington to attend an event in North Carolina in a good mood after a week on the upswing. One day after his speech in the White House on the occasion of his acquittal in impeachment proceedings, he crowed: “The Democratic Party has given up counting votes in Iowa. Looks like everything ‘fried’ the computer. “

In a tweet, he continued: “Nobody knows who the real winner is. Maybe it’s Sleepy Joe (his nickname for rival Joe Biden), but it doesn’t look that way. You have lost millions and millions of dollars, all for NOTHING. But I won Iowa big! “

Buttigieg put Sanders on his heels in the latest poll in New Hampshire – a blow to Sanders because he represents the neighboring state of New England in Vermont, where he has been a fixture for decades. Sanders had hoped to get a strong win in the New Hampshire area code.

(FACT) Of the eight candidates in the BOSTON GLOBE and EMERSON polls in New Hampshire from February 6-7, only * two * increased their permanent polls: Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren – many of whom are top moderators would be top progressive option for New Hampshire voters. pic.twitter.com/RAJYHXVdLR

February 7, 2020

The Boston Globe / WBZ-TV / Suffolk University survey found that Sanders is only 24% at New Hampshire, Buttigieg at 23%. Then a gap ahead of third-placed Elizabeth Warren, who also serves as a senator for Massachusetts in New England, but is now in danger of stalling despite a solid performance in Iowa.

Meanwhile, Biden, the vice president of the Barack Obama administration, was only 11%. He also took a disappointing fourth place in the results previously reported by the Iowa contest, saying to a crowd of voters at a subsequent event in New Hampshire, “I’m not going to gloss over it.” We got hit in Iowa. “

Biden was noticeably less active ahead of Tuesday’s area code than other candidates crossing snow-covered New Hampshire.

South Carolina state senator Dick Harpootlian told the Washington Post: “From Biden’s point of view, he must have sharper elbows. History could write that the best thing Joe Biden has ever done is hit in Iowa Has. “

Iowa’s official result was still too tight, and pressure is growing on candidates to perform well in New Hampshire.

That didn’t stop Buttigieg from announcing victory on Twitter in Iowa as he prepared to stage for a CNN event. “When I was here for the first time, few people knew me and knew how to pronounce my name. Now we have won the Caucuses in Iowa and are only five days from the New Hampshire Primary, ”he wrote.

His campaign in Iowa was hyperactive: he visited the majority of the districts that Obama had moved to Trump, taking advantage of the seated senators – Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Sanders and Michael Bennet – who had to be in Washington for much of the past two weeks for that impeachment.

Bernie Sanders at St. Anselm College in Manchester on Friday. Sanders leads after a point in the last survey. Photo: Justin Lane / EPA

“We needed a new way forward, a way that welcomes people instead of pushing them away, bringing them together instead of driving them apart, because this is our best and maybe our last shot,” said Buttigieg fearful but optimistic followers in Meanwhile, meeting in Des Moines on Monday while results were delayed.

The results are the subject of a competition marked by new revelations about technical problems and reporting delays that have led to allegations of inaccuracy.

Sanders, who called the caucus a “bitch”, condemned the Iowa Democratic Party.

“I think what happened to the Iowa Democratic Party is outrage – that they were so unprepared. The fact that they are such a complicated process was based on untested technology, ”said Sanders.

When asked by reporters why people should believe his declaration of victory over Buttigieg, Sanders said, “Because I have 6,000 more votes.”

However, the “raw” referendum is overridden by the allocation of state delegates to each candidate based on a slightly different measure. State for state ultimately decides the party that fights for the White House.

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Tom Perez, plunged into the growing chaos over Iowa and called for a “new acquisition” – essentially a review of the papers from each voting location.

At an event in his campaign office in New Hampshire, Manchester on Thursday, Sanders said that his election campaign was ahead of us.

“Our campaign wins the first referendum with around 6,000 referenda,” he said.

The stuck competition gives Buttigieg and Sanders an impetus as they try to withdraw from the crowded field.

Buttigieg, a moderate, openly gay military veteran who was traveling with his husband Chasten; and Sanders, a longtime socialist and independent senator who campaigned with his wife Jane; are separated by 40 years old and contradictory ideology.

The lead candidates were to duel publicly on stage in a high-level television debate in New Hampshire on Friday evening, in which Buttigieg and Sanders were expected to argue over who is in the lead, and Warren and Biden were under pressure not to fall out of the Spotlight and lose momentum.