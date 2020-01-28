Personal stories can be powerful but dangerous - Karyn McCluskey

Advertisement

Telling real human stories helps convey difficult and complicated issues to the general public through the media. However, if you do this, you should think carefully about what you are willing to say and what the consequences could be, writes Karyn McCluskey.

When is a case study not a case study? If it’s a person. I apologize – it’s not a big punch line and it’s not funny either, but we have to talk about how we treat people with difficult, traumatic and exciting stories.

I have spent most of my career with people who have done horrible things, done terrible things to others, and often both. I know the power to hear these stories for the first, fifth or 50th time. I know how fundamentally real human stories are to communicate difficult, complicated topics – I used them myself. You involve your audience, illustrate the real impact and can evoke empathy, support and the desire to act. Activists know that, journalists know that – we instinctively know how powerful it is when someone tells us what happened to them.

But I’m increasingly worried about how relaxed we are with the enormous and fragile gift of a story. I’m colleagues who struggle to be taken seriously as a professional and who shake off the “case study” label that they carelessly stuck on.

I know others who feel they can only justify their place at the table by retelling – and reliving – the worst things that have ever happened to them in unfamiliar spaces.

Walk a mile in someone else’s shoes

I have worked with people who feel they cannot say no when organizations that have supported them ask if they make media and do not know how to reject journalists’ questions. And then I saw the comments stacked up online forever beneath their bare lives. It is no longer yesterday’s chip wrapper.

So what to do To understand, you have to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes. After all, case studies are so in demand. We all have stories to tell and not many of us would share them publicly – but if we did, how would we want to be treated?

It’s not the most exciting answer, but training and guidance are crucial. Not so much media training about which colors or phrases to wear (although it has value), but something deeper, reflective and thoughtful.

Not everyone knows who to open the door to if they choose to share their story. Discussing the potential impact is critical and must be the beginning of any public speaking conversation. Next, you have to decide why you want to share your story. Awaken hope, provoke change or emphasize injustice? It cannot be because someone else wants it.

Take care of

Once you know why, you can find out what to say. First, determine what is private, personal, and public, and decide whether you want to remain anonymous.

Find out if you could hurt others by accidentally identifying yourself or hurting yourself on the street.

Second, you don’t owe all the bloody details to the world. Despite their appetite, tell them what you think is good for speaking. And after you’ve worked through that, you know that you may still be wrong and you can still say no – people’s disappointment is not enough to give away parts of your life.

Those of us who are looking for people to share their stories need to change their approach. We have to respect people’s choices and autonomy, recognize and restore all power, and be honest with who best serves the sharing of stories.

If we want your experience and guidance, we encourage you to apply for roles in our organizations. Let the employees who were “there” participate in the design and provision of services. Most importantly, stop reducing our fellow human beings to “case studies”.

Karyn McCluskey is the managing director of Community Justice Scotland

