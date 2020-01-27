Advertisement

The 50-pence commemorating Great Britain, which left the EU on January 31, has proven to be almost as contradictory as Brexit.

While advocates of staying in the EU have threatened to boycott the commemorative coin for the national act of self-harm that they see as a symbol, others insist that the 50 pence piece should be avoided due to grammatical errors.

The coin, which circulates on January 31, reads: “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations.”

The author Sir Philip Pullman asked “all educated people” to boycott the Brexit 50p because the word “prosperity” does not contain an Oxford comma to clarify its meaning.

The 50-pence “Brexit” coin is missing an Oxford comma and should be boycotted by all readers.

Others have suggested other explanations for the commemorative coin to make them more specific:

Around three million Brexit coins will be in circulation in the UK as of Friday, with a further seven million to be added later this year.

