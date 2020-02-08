Pentagon official Lockheed Martin withdraws from the Singapore Airshow

Advertisement

By: Reuters | Washington |

Published: February 8, 2020, 11:09:49 am

FILE – This file photo dated July 7, 2006 shows the Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter after it was unveiled at a ceremony in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo / LM Otero, file)

The Pentagon downsized its delegation traveling to the Singapore Airshow, and U.S. defense companies Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Co said they would not participate because the effects of the corona virus would have reduced participation in the event. Defense Under Secretary of State Ellen Lord will no longer attend the event “due to mitigating circumstances,” Lt. Col. Mike Andrews said in a statement.

Lord is the Pentagon’s primary weapon buyer and was the Pentagon’s primary agent at the event. Other Pentagon leaders, including uniformed military personnel, are planning to participate.

Lockheed Martin was the first major U.S. defense company to announce that it will not participate in the air show due to the corona virus. “We determined that this was in the best interest of our employees and agreed with the Department of Defense’s decision to reduce its presence,” said Lockheed in a statement.

Raytheon also withdrew. “Because of the growing health crisis in the region and out of caution, the Raytheon Company will not exhibit at this year’s Singapore Airshow,” said a statement.

The airshow will continue next week, but organizers could try to limit visitor numbers, a Singaporean official said on Friday when Singapore reported three more coronavirus cases that the authorities have not yet linked to previous infections or have traveled to China are.

The new cases are 33 in Singapore, with the alert level increasing to orange. This means that the disease is serious and can easily be passed from person to person. Red – the highest alert level – indicates that it is widespread.

The commercial part of the biennial air show is scheduled to begin on February 11th. The business aircraft manufacturers Bombardier Inc., Textron Inc. and the Gulfstream division of General Dynamics Corp. should also have left the flight show.

