Penn Badgley is expecting first child with wife

Congratulations to Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke!

Published on February 11, 2020 at 6:21 pm

Updated February 11, 2020 at 6:21 pm

MANILA, Philippines – Life pretty much mimics art when you are expecting Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg and Love are pregnant, do you remember?) Expecting his first child with Ms. Domino Kirke.

Kirke confirmed the message on Monday, February 10, via an Instagram post and shared a photo of her baby bump.

“Pregnancy after loss is a completely different matter. After two miscarriages in a row, we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started accepting that I was done,” she wrote.

Kirke, who is a Doula (obstetrician), has shared her journey with pregnancy and childbirth, from the losses, miscarriages, birth community, and knowledge she has gained over the past 10 years.

The Gossip Girl actor and Kirke married in February 2017. This is the couple’s first child, although Kirke already has a 10-year-old son from a previous relationship. – Rappler.com