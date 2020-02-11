Advertisement

Colonies of chinstrap penguins have fallen by more than half across the Antarctic islands, raising scientific concern that “something is broken” in the wildest ecosystem in the world.

After more than a month of chickens counting in the South Shetland Islands, the researchers suspect that global warming is behind the sharp decline in the number of distinctive birds that take their name from a black line that runs from cheek to cheek below the beak.

The team of four scientists from Stony Brook University in the USA used drones and handheld clickers and found only 52,786 breeding pairs on Elephant Island, 58% fewer in the last survey in 1971.

On a Greenpeace expedition, the scientists also conducted a penguin count in the snow, fog, and freezing rain from Low Island, where preliminary numbers indicated a similar decline in what is probably the largest chinstrap population in the Antarctic.

It was the same story on Livingston Island, where the team defied the troubled sea to land on the rocks at Hannah Point and do a count that fell far short of previous estimates.

The full list of each island will not be released until the expedition is complete, but the researchers said the trend is clear and worrying. Chinstrap colonies shrink, leaving room for another type of penguin, the Gentoo.

“This shows that something in marine ecology is broken or has changed drastically since the 1970s,” said Noah Strycker, a scientist and author, during a research camp among tens of thousands of penguins on the Low Island.

Breeding success rates remain constant, meaning that the cause of the chin strap decline is something that affects the birds after they have become juvenile.

Scientists believe that the most likely cause is climate change. Human heating has increased winter temperatures on and around the Antarctic Peninsula by 5 ° C above pre-industrial levels – one of the fastest increases in the world. The region recently hit a new high of 18.3 ° C, beating the previous record of 17.5 ° C.

Sea ice forms later and melts earlier, which weakens the Antarctic food chain. The ice is vital for the phytoplankton that fatten the shrimp-like krill that the chinstraps live on.

“Although several factors can play a role, there are indications that climate change is responsible for the changes,” said Dr. Heather Lynch, one of the expedition’s leading researchers.

The study confirms separate results from less remote areas, suggesting that Antarctica has “climate winners and losers”. The orange donkey appears to replace the chin strap, a specialist that relies on krill and ice. The Gentoo is referred to by some scientists as the “pigeon of the penguin world” because it is a generalist with a varied diet that includes fish and squid and has the ability to thrive in a wider range of conditions.

But there are far more losers than winners. Most penguin species suffer from the warming climate. Two years ago, scientists warned that 70% of the king penguins could either disappear by the end of the century or be forced to find new breeding grounds. A previous study found that 60% of the Adélie penguins’ habitat in Antarctica could be lost.

With krill falling by up to 40% in some areas of the Southern Ocean, there is concern that other predators, including whales and leopard seals, will be affected.

The sharp decline in the number of chin straps has led to the bird having to be classified as dangerous. It has been estimated that the satellite population in 2012 fell by 39% between 2003 and 2010.

Greenpeace said the decrease in chin straps underlines the need for greater climate protection and better protection of wildlife in the most remote corners of the world.

“Governments need to respond to science and sign a strong global ocean treaty with the United Nations this spring that can create a network of marine protected areas to protect marine life and help these creatures adapt to our rapidly changing climate,” said Louisa Casson , Activist for oceans at Greenpeace, said.

In October, the Antarctic Commission will discuss three protected area proposals that were rejected last year.