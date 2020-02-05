Pelosi tears up a copy of the speech, a scorned handshake and more: the dramatic moments from Donald Trump's SOTU address

Advertisement

By: Express Web Desk |

Published: February 5, 2020, 12:03:35 pm

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) summarizes the speech by US President Donald Trump after his speech before a joint session of the US Congress in the House of Representatives of the US Capitol in Washington. (Reuters)

In his address on the state of the Union on Wednesday, Donald Trump presented himself as a major improvement over Democratic President Barack Obama, spoke about his successes and struck the opposition. But there was also a lot of drama when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore a copy of his speech, a scorned handshake, and more right after he graduated.

In a speech that had as much to do with his re-election as with his previous term, the US president presented himself as a major improvement over Democratic President Barack Obama, whom he replaced three years ago. He said he had boosted US economic growth and created jobs.

“In just three short years, we destroyed the mentality of American decline and refused to downsize American fate,” he said.

Aside from the speech that made headlines, all the dramas are listed here:

Pelosi tears up a copy of the President’s speech

In front of the camera, behind Trump’s back when Vice President Mike Pence applauded, Pelosi recorded Trump’s speech and tore it open. When he stepped back, she opened it again. Then a third time. And a fourth. If Trump knew anything about the American massacre, he didn’t respond when he left.

But Pelosi was on her lawn and had a deep understanding of her audience and she wasn’t done yet. In the event that confusion persisted, Pelosi held up in front of the reporters’ eyes what was left of her family address in the gallery.

“It was polite to do so,” Pelosi told reporters afterwards, “and considered the alternative.”

The moment was a less joyful echo from last year’s State of the Union when Pelosi stole the show with a grin and clapping, face to face with Trump.

Trump refuses to shake Pelosi’s hand

Trump saw Pelosi, the House of Representatives spokeswoman, for the first time since she stormed out of a White House meeting four months ago. When he gave her a paper copy of what he said before speaking, Trump refused to shake her outstretched hand. An apparently amused Pelosi glanced at him and then shrugged.

WATCH: President Trump avoids shaking hands with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi tears Trump’s speech after #SOTU More: https://t.co/rCdi6vhv42 pic.twitter.com/St4TzklD4F

– KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) February 5, 2020

After the event, Pelosi hand-tweeted a photo of her to Trump and said, “The Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done #ForThePeople. We will strive to find a common ground where we can, but we will assert ourselves where we cannot. #SOTU ”

Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done #ForThePeople. We will strive to find a common ground where we can, but we will assert ourselves where we cannot. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/ELJqR9q4xD

– Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi), February 5, 2020

Not a common introduction for Trump

Astonished by the refusal to shake hands, Pelosi replied by refraining from mentioning the usual “high privilege and special honor” that usually accompanies the spokesman’s introduction of the President to Congress.

“Members of Congress, the President of the United States” was all she said to introduce Trump.

Chants of “four more years”

When Trump began speaking, Republicans from both convention houses sang “four more years” while standing at the lectern in the House of Representatives chamber. The Democrats sat in silence, and some shook their heads as Trump declared, “The state of our Union is stronger than ever.”

“FOUR MORE YEARS, FOUR MORE YEARS,” the Republicans shout! pic.twitter.com/PLbAei47sY

– Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) February 5, 2020

A soldier’s emotional return

At a moment intended for television, the military husband returned home to one of Trump’s guests and surprised his family.

Amy Williams from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, was present on Tuesday evening with her two children, 6-year-old Elliana and 3-year-old Rowan. Trump told the crowd that Williams is working full time and that volunteer military families are helping. In the past seven months, her husband Sgt.Townsend Williams has been deployed to Afghanistan in his first class, his fourth trip to the Middle East.

Trump thanked her and then told her that he had a surprise: her husband had returned from the mission and was in the Capitol. Sgt. Williams went down the stairs in his uniform to greet a shocked Amy Williams and he hugged his children. Then he hugged his wife.

Amy Williams is surprised by her husband Sergeant First Class Townsend Williams from Afghanistan with an early return to #SOTU

Huge chants from “U-S-A! UNITED STATES! “Followed pic.twitter.com/GV5BBhmZRS

– Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 5, 2020

Tuskegee Airman

In his speech, Trump introduced 13-year-old Iain Lanphier, an eighth grader from Arizona, to help launch Space Force, the first new military service in over 70 years. Trump said Lanphier was “keeping an eye on the Space Force” and noted that his hero sitting next to him was his great-grandfather Charles McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. Both received bipartisan applause.

President Trump introduces Iain Lanphier, a 13-year-old who wants to join the U.S. Space Force, and his 100-year-old great-grandfather Charles McGee, a Tuskegee aviator. Http://t.co/C3Wm2ERpwP pic.twitter. com / YAnjd7KTPS

– CBS News (@CBSNews) February 5, 2020

Protester disturbs the language

A protester interrupted Trump’s speech by calling him to do something about gun violence. The protester was Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jamie was killed among 17 people in a mass shootout at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018.

Guttenberg is a well-known visitor to Capitol Hill who works to prevent gun violence. He interrupted part of Trump’s speech about supporting the second change and was removed from the home visitor gallery. Guttenberg was the guest of in-house speaker Pelosi.

with input from AP

