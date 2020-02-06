Advertisement

WASHINGTON – Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi defended her speech after President Donald Trump’s speech on the state of the Union on Thursday and tried again to get him officially in spite of his acquittal.

“It was not a state,” said Pelosi. “That was his attitude.”

Pelsoi said that she felt “very reassured” when she shredded a paper copy of Trump’s speech, an action that angered the Republicans and led to a GOP-sponsored solution to the disapproval.

“The behavior of spokesman Pelosi was in violation of the decency principle and has reduced the procedure of the joint meeting to the detriment of the House,” the resolution said. The majority Democrats rejected it on Thursday afternoon.

It was the end of a difficult week for Democrats in Congress and across the country, starting with the botched Iowa rallies on Monday. Trump had the tyrant pulpit – and the almost solid Republican support – on Pelosi’s lawn during his Tuesday address to the State of the Union. The next day, the Senate acquitted him of the impeachment proceedings of the house that Pelosi had run.

On Thursday, Trump waved the headlines of the banner newspaper labeled “acquittal” and celebrated the confirmation at a press conference in the White House that lasted more than an hour.

Back in the Capitol, Pelosi followed Trump’s speech again and defended her decision to tear her copy behind his back in front of the camera. She said the speech “exposed a state of mind that had no contact with reality.”

“I have expanded every possible courtesy. I have shown every degree of respect,” said Pelosi, describing her public behavior, which included “reaching out to him for friendship,” when Trump arrived. “He looked a little sedated,” she said.

He didn’t take her hand.

While Trump was speaking, Pelosi said, she quickly read through her copy of the speech. “I saw the compilation of lies.” About a third of the way through, she said, she began to think, “There must be something that clearly indicates to the American people that this is not the truth.”

And she decided to shred.

“He destroyed the truth in his speech and the constitution in his behavior. I destroyed the address, ”she said. “Thank you all.”

,