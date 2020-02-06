Advertisement

Spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi attacked President Donald Trump on Thursday and said he appeared “sedated” during his speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday.

Pelosi commented at her weekly press conference whether she tore up a copy of Trump’s speech because he hadn’t shaken her hand.

“I gave him a friendly hand to welcome him to the House of the People as President of the United States,” said Pelosi. “It was also an act of kindness because it looked a little sedated to me. He looked like that last year too. But he didn’t want to shake hands. That was that. It meant nothing to me. It had nothing to do with my tearing. That came much later. ”

NBC News reports: House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Said she felt “liberated” on Thursday when she attacked President Donald Trump over the “lies” she said he said he was in on Tuesday his speech on the state of the Union disseminates and defends her decision to tear his speech apart. “I tore up a falsehood manifesto,” Pelosi told reporters at her weekly press conference, referring to the moment two days ago when she tore up the paper copy of Trump’s address to the nation when he stopped speaking. “It was necessary to get the American people’s attention to say,” This is not true, and that is how it affects you, “she said.” And I don’t need lessons from anyone – especially the President of the United States States – about dignity. “

Watch the full Pelosi press conference.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DK8ANOMYbs8 (/ embed)