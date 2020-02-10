Pearson: Which stars will follow Jessica for the spinoff?

Advertisement

Jessica Pearson will be performing her Suits spinoff of the same name this July and will do so with an ensemble of youngest employees at the Chicago Mayor’s workplace. But what about your colleagues in the New York metropolis? Can a few of Jessica’s former colleagues move to the offshoot when the long-running US drama ends in these 12 months?

“My gut reaction is that I don’t see any of the Suits characters as a regular in the spin-off,” producer Aaron Korsh told TVLine. “It’s a clear sound, it’s a clear world, and I don’t see it. But that doesn’t mean that nothing can change.”

“There are worlds through which I could see it, but I would rather assume that they would present themselves in success for an episode or an arc,” continues Korsh. “But you definitely don’t know. In the event that they have confirmed themselves for an episode or a sheet and turned out to be excellent, they usually fit in well, then it is achievable. Something is doable. “

As someone who has already visited the Windy Metropolis with the backdoor pilot, Harvey is an obvious and well-suited candidate for a visitor location. And Gabriel Macht agrees that it will be “nice” to drop by Star Gina Torres, but he is not sure how it will work. “I don’t know if Harvey really fits this world,” Macht admits. “There may be an alternative to do one thing … I hope the Suits followers start watching Pearson. It could be wonderful. If these followers really need to see Harvey is there, and try to fixing a number of problems may be unbelievable, but this is her gift and he or she bought an amazing solid. “

There is also logistics that would like to be ironed out in order to bring the lawyer away. “It will all depend on timing and the place where I am and what I am doing, what is going on, what is appropriate for my private life and so on,” explains Macht. “However, I am very excited to see what they have accomplished.”

Pearson will make its debut on Wednesday, July 17th at 10.9. In the U.S. after Suits premiered last season.

