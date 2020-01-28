Peacock Networks Armas de Mujer News: Kate del Castillo returns to TV!

Advertisement

Peacock Networks Armas de Mujer News indicates that there is a new role in the future of Kate del Castillo (Alice Braga). The actress, who became famous as Teresa Mendoza in La Reina del Sur (Queen of the South), takes on a new medium. Kind of. During the recent conference she seemed to be talking about her new series Armas de Mujer (Ladies’ Arms). However, there is something else about this part. This is what you need to know.

Peacock Networks Armas de Mujer News: New house

Everyone knows that streaming is now a huge thing. With the success of Netflix and Hulu, every major network ends up in the streaming game. The newest entry is NBC with Peacock Network. The streaming service will debut early this year and contains old and new content that is owned by the network. Although we do not know what is available for each, there is a free and premium level. We assume that premium delivers your original content and costs 4.99 a month. What’s the matter with Kate’s new show?

Peacock Networks Armas de Mujer News: The plot

This series will focus on a group of women who come together when they learn a terrible secret. It seems that their men are all involved in organized crime, which makes this a perfect fit for the actress who played a queen of drug trafficking. The series is announced as a dramatic comedy that we find interesting. It is cool to see another side of Castillo, who showed some serious dramatic chops in the last season of La Reina del Sur. Speaking of the show, we also learned during the NATPE event that the series is being produced by the team behind its Telemundo hit. It looks like they’ve decided not to mess with success, and we think that’s a smart move. Of course we have to wait and see how it all ends. But in the meantime, fans can see the actress elsewhere.

Advertisement

Peacock Networks Armas de Mujer News: In theaters

At the moment Castillo can be seen in theaters in the new Bad Boys film, Bad Boys for Life. Castillo plays Isabel Aretas, a former head of a drug cartel. Interestingly parallel to her La Reina character. Interestingly enough, Lola co-star Paola Nuñez Rita plays in the film. It seems that these two are again on either side of the law, because Nunez plays a member of a technical team that collects evidence against an arms dealer. At LRDS, she played Manuela Cortes, an agent with resentment against Teresa. It seems that these two already have quite a crossed career. Kate has appeared on shows such as Grimm, Dallas and CSI: Miami. Nuñez had parts about The Son, as well as The Purge.

For other soap and entertainment news, visit Daily Soap Dish. Come back to Celeb Baby Laundry for more royal and famous baby news.

Advertisement