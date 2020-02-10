PBA, D-League 2020 season opening postponed due to new coronavirus

Advertisement

The PBA says fans, teams, players and officials have top priority after deciding to postpone the season

Published on February 10, 2020 at 6:01 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA has decided to postpone the opening of the season together with that of the D-League as a security measure following the cases of the novel corona virus (2019-nCoV) in the country.

From March 1st, the 45th season of the PBA starts on March 8th, while the D-League will postpone the start of its 10th season from February 13th to March 2nd.

“Preventive measures against nCoV are now in place and are being implemented,” the PBA said in a statement on Monday, February 10.

“The safety of our fans, teams, players and officials remains a top priority,” added the league.

So far there have been 3 confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV in the Philippines – all Chinese. One died while the other two were released.

On the opening day of the PBA, the five-time Filipino cup winners San Miguel and Magnolia will compete against each other in the rematch of the All-Philippine finals 2019. – Rappler.com