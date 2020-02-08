Advertisement

The widespread film musical Cats and four of its stars have been nominated for the Razzie Awards, an annual ritual that outshines the worst of cinema.

James Corden, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson and Francesca Hayward received Razzie nominations for their cats roles, in which they wore digitally created fur. Oscar-winner Dench was recognized in a statement announcing the nominees as “looking suspiciously similar to Wizard of Oz’s cowardly lion.”

Cats received eight Razzie nominations topping the list with Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral and Sylvester Stallones Rambo: Last Blood. “In addition to the psychological thriller The Fanatic and the horror film The Haunting of Sharon Tate, all three films are at stake.

Cats, an adaptation of the Broadway musical, was released in December and caused ridicule among critics. According to Box Office Mojo’s website, $ 95 million in production flopped at the box office and raised $ 69.7 million (GBP 54 million) worldwide.

The witty raids were created in 1980 and serve as an antidote to the Hollywood Academy Awards on Sunday.

This year John Travolta received two Razzie nominations for The Fanatic and Trading Paint, as did Anne Hathaway for The Hustle and Serenity. Her Serenity co-star Matthew McConaughey was also nominated.

It wasn’t all bad news. Eddie Murphy was nominated for the Razzie Redeemer Award for his role in Dolemite is My Name, along with Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers and Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems. The Redeemer Award goes to a former Razzie nominee or winner who has recently been recognized.

The raids are chosen online by approximately 1,000 Razzie members from more than 24 countries who register online and pay a $ 40 membership fee.