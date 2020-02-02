Paulina Gretzky's Halloween is better than yours

Advertisement

Nobody likes Halloween as much as Paulina Gretzky.

On Saturday, Dustin Johnson shared several half-frames of the couple’s Halloween celebrations, in which his compatriot Brooks Koepka and his girlfriend Jena Sims also participated.

“Flowers? For the spring? Groundbreaking ”, Sims signed a group of Instagram photographs, each referring to the film“ Satan wears Prada ”from 2006 and her costume.

Gretzky, the 30-year-old who disguised himself as a Clovers cheerleader from the comedy “Convey It On” from 2000, while Johnson appeared as Will Ferrell’s Jackie Moon from the semi-professional from 2008. There he offered “instructions” how to do your Saturday Night Time Dwell inspired getup well.

“Step 1: Reduce a gap in a field …” wrote the 29-year-old, writing the sketch “OK in a field” by Lonely Island and Justin Timberlake.

Sims later replied to Koepka’s shot and wrote, “Step 2: Let your friend watch” Satan Wears Prada “.”