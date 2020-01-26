Patrick Soon-Shiong was a mentor from Kobe Bryant and a friend

Advertisement

After 3 minutes and 8 seconds in the Lakers game against the Golden State Warriors, Kobe Bryant pushed off with his left foot, felt a bang and fell on the pitch. The referee commits a foul. Bryant got up, shot two free throws and hobbled off the pitch.

It was April 12, 2013 and Bryant feared the end of his career.

Advertisement

“My heart sank because I could see from the way he walked that he had broken his Achilles because I had broken my Achilles the year before,” said Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong in an interview on Sunday, a few hours after Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a fiery helicopter crash. “So I went into the locker room. He was upset. “

His wife “Vanessa was in tears,” Soon-Shiong continued. “And I said,” Kobe, I’m either a Lakers owner or a doctor right now. You decide. “He said,” Patrick, you are my doctor. “And I said,” Then my recommendation is that you should have surgery the next day. “

Soon-Shiong, who owns the Los Angeles Times and is a Lakers partner, was also Bryant’s friend, mentor, and “basketball assistant” when the two played on Soon-Shiong’s home ground during Bryant’s recovery. He choked as he talked about losing a legend, how he would miss the long talks the two shared about all aspects of life, and about Bryant’s endeavors during his recovery.

“I’ll take care of it,” Shiong told the Lakers star soon, “and I’ll guide you as I did when I broke my Achilles.” Because my goal was for him, he had to do it Come back. And if the treatment was right, he would have to dive again. “

Soon Shiong’s instructions were “unconventional”. Generally, if someone tears an Achilles tendon, surgeons would place a cast over the injured leg, wait two to three weeks, and then perform a so-called tendon transfer.

“However, I very much believe that there is a window in which your inflammatory and stem cells grow and your Achilles regenerate,” he said. It worked for him and he said he was comfortable when Bryant followed his advice. Still, “it was a very difficult decision for me.”

“I was in [the operating room] while Dr. [Neal] ElAttrache was doing the operation and I was his quasi-assistant,” said Soon-Shiong. “I wanted to make sure that some of the processes, without going into the details, maximized the ability of the stem cells.”

Months of physiotherapy followed. During this time, Bryant would go home to Soon-Shiongs Brentwood and they would play on the indoor court.

“And he recovered,” said Soon-Shiong. “My greatest joy was when he first entered the game and I jumped up from my chair and said, ‘Yes! He’s back again!’ “

Soon-Shiong has memories and memorabilia from her time together – including a painting of Bryant dipping the ball against Celtics Kevin Garnett and Bryants Nikes size 14 that he last left in Soon-Shiong’s locker room two Men played.

Most important to him, however, is the Sports Illustrated special that was published when Bryant retired. Shiong soon had it framed. At the top of the frame is the cover with Bryant in Lakers purple and gold. The magazine underneath opens and shows a photo of Bryant dipping the ball against an opponent on the right and a signed page on the left.

The inscription is simple and heartfelt: “Pat, thank you for saving my career! Kobe 24. “

As a friend, Soon-Shiong said Bryant was intense and curious, funny and funny and “burning, burning for excellence, burning for being the best in everything.” Bryant was a family man and a pianist, an animator. an inspiration and a global citizen.

Shiong soon became a minority owner of the Lakers in 2010. He has always been a “rabid fan” of the team, basketball, and # 24. It didn’t take long for them to agree on a pre-game ritual. one in which Soon-Shiong had to attend every home game – or had to send Ms. Michelle in its place.

It started when Bryant came up to him and hugged him.

“And then he said,” You know, you have to do this every game, “said Soon-Shiong.

Shiong soon visited Bryant in the locker room before the game to see how the shooter transformed between the locker room and the court. His body, face and posture would all change, “and he would be locked up.”

The last time the two friends, the doctor and the basketball star, met was at the end of December when the Lakers hosted the Dallas Mavericks. Gianna, known as Gigi, was with her father that day and, as Soon-Shiong said, he saw “in such peace. I have known him for so long that there was always something burning in him. “

They planned a dinner together with the Soon-Shiongs and the Bryant family.

“Unfortunately, dinner with Kobe will not take place,” said Soon-Shiong. “Today the country mourns, the world mourns. I can only share our prayers and thoughts with Vanessa and the children on this very painful day. “

Advertisement