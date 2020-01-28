Patrick Marleau of San Jose Sharks was the first player to score 1,100 franchise points

Advertisement

San Jose Sharks striker Patrick Marleau reaches key milestones and regularly writes franchise history this season.

On Monday, the veteran was the first player in San Jose history to score 1,100 points when he met the Anaheim Ducks in the first round.

Forward Dylan Gambrell started the game when he pucked Ducks Center Ryan Getzlaf to puck behind Anaheim’s own network. The puck splashed into the corner, where Marleau picked it up and hit the target. The soft shot wasn’t meant to be a chance for a good score, but Marleau scored the best possible rebound.

The puck bounced right back to Marleau’s stick as he followed his shot against goalkeeper John Gibson, and the Sharks legend covered him just behind Gibson’s glove for his team’s second goal and a milestone in his career.

Marleau has reached a couple of milestones since returning to the Sharks range at the beginning of the season. He hit the 1,700 game milestone earlier this month and was the first Sharks player to play 1,500 games for the club in October. Not only is he the first shark to score 1,100 points, he also holds the franchise record for goals scored (517).

Marleau has played the fifth most games in NHL history (1,704), but 164 of them (and 84 of his career points) were earned with the Toronto Maple Leafs between 2017 and 19.

Joe Thornton, Marleau’s long-time team-mate, needs 57 more points to score 1,100 points with the sharks.

