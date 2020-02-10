Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes may be the first $ 200 million player in the NFL, but according to a sports marketing expert he can expect to earn double that amount.

The quarterback further improved its thriving reputation by leading the Kansas City Chiefs to the first Super Bowl title of the franchise in 50 years. His performance in the Kansas City 31-20 win over San Francisco 49ers was enough to earn Super Bowl 54 MVP awards.

After a trip to Disney World and an open-roof bus parade to celebrate the team’s success, Mahomes is now playing a waiting game as he looks ahead to the off season.

A first round pick by the Chiefs in 2017, he is moving to the last year of his rookie deal. There is no doubt that his employers will pay him; the question is more about how much he gets.

The 24-year-old is expected to sign the biggest deal in competition history, but the striking number – whatever it is in terms of total value and guaranteed money – is not the only chance Mahomes will have to cash in on his superstar.

Asked if Mahomes could match his record-breaking new contract in off-field deals, Darrin Duber-Smith, a marketing teacher at Metropolitan State University in Denver, told Stats Perform: “Certainly.”

“The thing about approval potential is success is just one of a few key variables in whether an approver becomes wildly financially successful,” said Duber-Smith.

“Pat Mahomes is sympathetic,” he added. “Success helps, but likeability is a bigger factor. Lifespan is a big issue, attractiveness is a big issue, as well as success. In my opinion, that’s one of the four biggest variables for approval success.

“Tom Brady has a long lifespan and has been successful, and also looks good, but he does not have that sympathy.

“Of course Mahomes doesn’t have a longevity aspect yet. We don’t know that, because an injury can derail someone’s career very quickly.

“I would, however, compare him to Peyton Manning. He even has more approval potential than Manning, one of the most sympathetic and also one of the most profitable endorsers of celebrities ever.”

While Manning is still retiring, Mahomes is part of a new generation of quarterbacks. In addition to Deshaun Watson and reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, he is a superstar who will attract sponsors not only with his play on the field but also with his personality.

His profile is helped by a change in the marketing landscape, according to Duber-Smith. Where once teams were the main attraction, now it is the players who have the pull.

“It’s all about what we call ‘star power’ in the sports marketing world,” he said. “For that, we can thank 15 or 20 years of fantasy football.

“Star power drives almost everything – people go to look at really poor teams, as long as there are one or two great stars. Teams can also earn millions of dollars despite decades of not winning, while the star power is there.

“The NFL has gathered this year, and I think that is due to a few things. First, they pay much more attention to what games they show on television, so that really helps, but we have also entered Generation Z.

“They are different. With the millennials we had a malaise for a while. But now we have new quarterbacks in this series, probably the most exciting group we’ve ever seen.

“It’s all about quality. The Premier League is number 1 in the world, and the way you look at it is through player salaries. The thing with Americans is – and you’ll see this when the XFL fails – they don’t like watch bad sports.

“They like to look at the best in the world, which explains why the Premier League scores are so much higher than our own MLS. We don’t care where it comes from – if it’s high quality, we’ll see.”

There is little doubt about the quality of Mahomes. Kansas City has established and developed a QB franchise that should be worth every penny of what it ultimately delivers. As one of the faces in the NFL, he can expect a lot of demand for it.

