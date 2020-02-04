Patrick Mahomes & GF Brittany Matthews unveiled marriage plans after his Super Bowl win

Advertisement

After the successful Super Bowl, Patrick Mahones has a shiny new ring. So when does his girlfriend Brittany Matthews get one? We have EXCLUSIVELY discovered the Chiefs Quarterback’s plans for when to make the request.

Can something be a highly successful Super Bowl? To the Patrick MahomesThe 24-year-old who simply led the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs to their first NFL championship in 50 years is likely to be a factor higher than his Super Bowl LIV win – and that’s probably with his long-time girlfriend Brittany Matthews says, “I will.” Brittany, 24, was Patrick’s biggest cheerleader in the Great Recreation, and the best way they celebrated afterwards wouldn’t be surprising if he landed on one knee. Don’t expect this to happen easily, however, “Brittany is dedicated to Patrick forever and they will definitely marry sooner or later,” says an offer near the couple Hollywood Life EXCLUSIVELY. “That being said, she’s in no hurry to take this step. She feels like they live together for a lifetime and doesn’t put pressure on him to put a tire on it.”

“They live together and therefore have their two fur children,” says the delivery Hollywood Life, “In the meantime, she is very focused on her personal job, which makes her feel very fulfilled and really happy. If he suggests, she will say 100% sure, but it is certainly not something she is ready for. You know it will happen. “

“Patrick and Brittany are all together in their lives,” says an NFL insider Hollywood Life EXCLUSIVELY and reveals Patrick and Brittany’s plans for the next 12 months. “Patrick will announce the most important contract in the NFL’s historic past in the next 12 months. When it comes to dealing with private life, he hopes that all of his professional endeavors will be first in a row. You will be spending a lot of time in Missouri, yet you will be younger. Diving into the inevitable is not only on the radar, but. You need all the other things to fit together. “The insider notes that an engagement” is certain to take place “, but is not currently taking place. “There is no real rush now.”

Advertisement

REX / Shutterstock

The only factor that Patrick and Brittany want to do right now is to benefit from the fruits of the hard work of his crew. “Brittany is a very aggressive athlete herself,” says the couple’s insider Hollywood Lifeon the past life of Brittany as a football player: “This makes her the last supporter of the word because she actually gets it every time she finishes. Patrick’s victory was also her win, since she had been on the best way with him since leaving school.

“It’s all a dream come true and that’s why they have been celebrating ever since,” added the offer. “They were in Disney World all day and partied all night at LIV in Miami. When Patrick and the crew [on LIV] went on stage, he found that Brittany was up there with him. He is her in all of the things and all the time recognizes them and the way their support is essential. It is so obvious that he loves them. They are collectively excellent. “