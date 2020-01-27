Patrick Frazee files notice of appeal of conviction for murder of fiancee Kelsey Berreth

Advertisement

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colorado – The man serving a life sentence for killing his fiancée at Woodland Park has filed a notice that he will appeal his sentence. The notice of appeal was filed January 6 in the Denver Court of Appeal, according to the clerk of the Teller County Courthouse.

Patrick Frazee, 33, was convicted in November of killing Kelsey Berreth, 29, during Thanksgiving 2018.

The court document filed earlier this month is the first step in the appeal process.

Frazee was brought to justice for beating Berreth to death with a baseball bat while their young daughter was nearby.

He was convicted on a total of six counts: two counts of first degree murder, one count of falsification of a body and three counts of solicitation to commit murder.

Frazee was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 156 years. Prosecutors had not asked for the death penalty in this case.

