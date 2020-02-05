Advertisement

Patrick Dempsey simply provided the perfect reunion factor with Addison Montgomery and Derek Shepherd and called his “Gray’s Anatomy” spouse “radiant” within the feedback on one in all of their attractive images.

Meredith Gray and Derek Shepherd viewed Gray’s Anatomy as an endgame, but that doesn’t mean that Gray’s followers don’t exactly love Addison Montgomery. Patrick DempseyThe 52-year-old, who performed Derek on Gray’s Anatomy for 11 seasons, passed out on Instagram when he left his former spouse with a nice touch on the screen. Kate WalshIt’s pretty pic. “I’m trying to beam my wife,” Patrick commented on a picture from February 3, in which Kate showed how she just wanted it – beaming positively. In the picture of the former Dr. Montgomery wears a burgundy-colored satin shirt and rocks new strawberry blonde curls. We were so used to seeing her rock dark pink hair on grays and 13 reasons why, so this was a huge (and beautiful) change. See the picture below!

She replied to Patrick’s candy remark and wrote: “Kitty, I LAVA u.” How lovable is it that this time they still have nicknames for each other? Kate left Gray over the course of the third season in 2007, although she performed several times until the eighth season in 2012. The fans were crazy after seeing the remark. “Ooooh Meredith will be crazy – hello @ellenpompeo,” joked a commentator and tagged Ellen Pompeo, 50, the actress who performed Meredith for 16 seasons. “Come on, McDreamy @patrickdempsey doesn’t make us MerDer followers like that,” joked another fan. “It didn’t work the first and second time, lol. I might not want to make a third attempt. Ausgelöst. Hardly triggered. “

Derek and Addison’s love story wasn’t exactly a fairy tale, but their chemistry on the screen had owned people. During Gray’s first season, Meredith began her passionate relationship with the famous neurologist (aka McDreamy) to find out only one thing: Derek was married. Technically, however, he had no affair. Derek had moved to Seattle after finding out that his spouse Addison along with his greatest buddy, Dr. Mark Sloan, slept (Eric Dane). Meredith immediately dropped Derek and he sparked problems with Addison, who moved to Seattle. Just like Sloan, but it’s a completely different story.

Addison moved to Los Angeles when she and Derek got divorced, and Kate received her personal spin-off, Personal Follow, which ran from 2007 to 2013. If you don’t see them reunite at Gray, it’s good to know that we now have these little reunions to sit on the screen!