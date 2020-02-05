Passing a housing law doesn't have to be so difficult

Advertisement

Rents on the rise.

Homeless, on the rise.

Housing bill, down.

Senate Bill 50, which could have produced a huge amount of desperately needed new housing in California, did not even humanely die last week in Sacramento.

He was clubbed, thrown to the ground and pecked to death.

And now?

I have answers, but first a brief review.

Senator Scott Wiener’s (D-San Francisco) bill was a sharp stick, which is what we need, but too many people have been stung.

Regardless of local zoning, SB 50 would have allowed mid-size apartment buildings less than half a mile from public transit stations or employment centers. Local officials therefore naturally took revenge for the loss of control, even though they would have had two years to get rid of their forces and find their own remedies.

It would have taken projects of 10 units or more to integrate an affordable housing fund or set the price up to 25% of units for low-income residents. But critics have argued that there is not enough affordable housing and some have argued that the outcome of the SB 50 would be greater gentrification.

And that would have made it possible to convert single-family homes into quadruplexes, which naturally shaken those determined to maintain a suburban aesthetic with low density. Perhaps the bill went a bit too far there, and some critics argued that the details of the bill were too vague or did not meet the specific housing needs of Southern California or appeals already in progress.

But I thought that my colleagues George Skelton and Kerry Cavanaugh had carefully evaluated the disappearance, for the third consecutive year, of the SB 50.

Skelton wrote that sprawl has gained on denser housing, with Los Angeles lawmakers leading the death squad SB 50. Cavanaugh wrote that these same Los Angeles lawmakers did their act “without offer meaningful proposition that could reverse the state’s debilitating housing shortage. “

While all of this was happening last week, I was looking for a story about a particular group that is stuck with the high cost of housing in California.

Teachers.

Hundreds of new instructors are about to graduate from Cal State Northridge, and I’m meeting some of them this week.

At L.A. Unified, where many of them will be working soon, the starting salary is just over $ 50,000. In December, The Times reported that the average rent in Los Angeles was $ 2,527 per month, an increase of 65% over the past decade.

I always hear readers say that if people cannot afford to live in high rent areas, they should go elsewhere.

Really?

Tell a teacher in West L.A. or a nurse in Beverly Hills. Do we want them to come every day from Riverside and San Bernardino counties, even as the planet melts?

“We cannot keep enough workers who need to live in these communities to be able to stay here,” said Senate Leader Toni Atkins (D-San Diego).

Five years ago, I visited San Diego with Atkins, who promoted the Building Homes and Jobs Act, a bill that added fees of $ 75 to $ 225 for the public filing of certain real estate documents.

“I just don’t feel like we can leave people behind,” she told me at the time.

It would have taken 10 minutes to pass this bill.

It took seven years.

And people were left behind because it took too long and it was not enough. We have just seen legislators withdraw on a bill that could have been a big part of the solution.

Atkins told me Tuesday that she and Governor Gavin Newsom are still hoping to defeat a housing production bill this year. Voters, she said, list their main concerns such as homelessness, lack of new housing and lack of affordable housing. Legislators must therefore find a way, and residents must also intervene.

“The message to the communities is – you must also be part of the solution,” said Atkins.

Look, I understand why people wouldn’t want a tall building to be stuck in the middle of a housing development. But SB 50 was an imperfect but reasonable attempt to deal with a raging crisis, and people have to stop thinking that “density” is such a horrible thing. When I lived in high density cities, I did not need a car and I did not miss one.

If you don’t like hearing this, you might not like how I would finance more affordable housing in California.

But there.

Homeowners in the U.S. occupy more than $ 15 trillion in equity, and California is one of the leading equity-rich states, thanks to various public policies created for their benefit.

Anyone who pays back a loan has a nice mortgage deduction, and Proposition 13 keeps property tax rates low. And many benefit from exclusionary zoning that reduces density, reducing the supply of housing and increasing the value of their homes while rents are skyrocketing.

These owners have followed the rules, have likely worked hard for what they have and should not be criticized for becoming wealthy. But when they sell, is it too much to ask that a tiny fraction of their windfall be injected into a housing fund to build new housing for those who stay?

Randy Shaw wrote “Generation Priced Out” – which examines how public policy has increased economic and racial inequality and helped bring about the housing crisis – and told me that he likes this idea. And he went even further.

“Only do this in neighborhoods that haven’t authorized more housing,” said Shaw. “If you allowed more housing, you wouldn’t pay” the capital tax.

Here. Carrot or stick, make your choice.

When many of our children cannot afford to buy a house or rent near the areas where they grew up, when housing costs have put so many workers on the brink of homelessness, when teachers and teachers nurses and so many others working in the state with the world’s fifth largest economy being overpriced, drastic measures are needed.