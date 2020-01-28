Advertisement

NEW DELHI :

Since many people have forgotten to renew their passports in time, Passport Seva Kendras or offices have started sending reminder notifications before their passports expire.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) announced that from September 2019, text messages will be sent to passport holders before the passport expires. Two SMS will be sent to the passport holder concerned – one 9 months ago and one 7 months after the expiry date of their passport.

“This was initiated by the Ministry as a citizen-friendly proactive measure to provide services to valid passport holders. As part of the SMS, citizens are also informed via the Ministry’s authentication website www.passportindia.gov.in for online submission of passport related applications “said MEA.

A typical SMS message for renewing a passport is as follows: “Dear passport holder, your passport KXXXX949 expires on February 20. Apply for the reissue at www.passportindia.gov.in or mPassport Seva app. Please ignore if applied “.

Most countries allow travel with a passport that is valid for at least six months, and travelers often find that their passport expires at the last minute when they book their plane tickets.

A normal passport for adults is valid for 10 years from the date of issue and can be extended for a further 10 years, while the passport for minors is limited to five years or until they reach the age of 18, whichever is earlier ,

In a recent report on the world’s most powerful passports, the Indian passport was ranked 82nd, as 58 destinations around the world can be fly to without a visa.

