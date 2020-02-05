Advertisement

Was there anyone else who doubted restarting the Party of Five was more liberal nonsense? Finally, the freeform drama practically promotes identity fraud for illegal immigrants, in addition to supporting illegal immigration. It is only natural now that the show go one step further by focusing on the plight of illegal transgender immigrants. All it takes now is a Trump push to cover all bases.

The Patch Job episode of February 5 follows the Acosta family, who looks at the aftermath of their little brother’s recent hospital visit. In addition, the family restaurant is understaffed and the house falls apart with broken water pipes. This is certainly a stressful time for any family, not to mention siblings without the help of their recently deported parents.

Of course, the social justice sibling Lucia (Emily Tosta) continues to focus on helping her illegal immigrant friend Matthew (Garcia). Recently she was somewhat shocked to find out that the illegal method of buying a social security number is not the safe plan she was thinking. She encourages him to renew his DACA status, but he continues to reject it according to his own principles. Fortunately, she believes this attitude will change after she gets to know her new role model: an immigration rights activist who is about to stop ICE officers.

Officer: Ma’am, getting in my face doesn’t help the situation. There is a pending warrant. Mr. Ramirez is coming with us.

Teresa: So you can deport him? Does not happen. May I see the warrant please?

Officer: Can you identify yourself?

Teresa: Teresa Sullivan. I am at Dream for Justice. We are an immigration rights organization. (Speaking spanish) do you have a phone? Turn it on

Officer: Mr. Ramirez did not appear in court.

Teresa: For a parking ticket he got five years ago. This is an administrative warrant, not a judicial warrant. Was not signed by a judge.

Officer: You are hindering legal proceedings.

Teresa: No way. Technically, we like private property. That means you need a warrant to arrest him or a warrant, and you don’t have one. Do you understand that?

In this world, what this woman has done is considered “amazing” and not disgusting, like the various real-life examples. Unfortunately, Matthew refuses to meet with the group, and the group cannot do anything without following them. After all this, Lucia finally sits down with Matthew to talk about his problems. There Matthew reveals that his real problem is that he’s waiting to trans.

Matthew: When I was little, my mother got mad at me for the clothes I was wearing. They were too baggy, she said. My nails were too dirty. I wanted to cut my hair too short. No matter what I did … I could never be the little girl she wanted. And I wanted to make my mother happy. I tried. But I couldn’t pretend … The thing is … She didn’t give birth to a daughter. Lucia, so that I can renew DACA, I have to present my birth certificate. This is the only way. But that name … that was someone I never was. And I’m not going to go back and say I am … Not for any reason. You see now

Lucia: I do. I see you. I see you.

We apparently hit the progressive jackpot with this show. Matthew not only has problems being an undocumented immigrant, he also has problems being a transgender. According to liberal logic, this has to be much worse than the Cisgender family, who can hardly afford the roof over their heads. It seems to work for Lucia, who then drops the DACA question entirely. I suppose the most important lesson for this episode is that transaction issues still face illegal immigration issues if someone scores.

Party of Five is almost no drama anymore. It is a propaganda machine designed to target the smallest possible population that could be associated with these issues. And what’s worse, they are somehow proud to be just that.